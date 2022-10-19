Georgia Poll: Herschel Walker Leads by 6 Points Among Hispanic Voters

Republican Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the U.S. Senate race among Hispanic likely voters in Georgia by 6.3 percent, according to polling released Wednesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative poll indicated that among a sample size of 309 self-identified Hispanic likely voters in Georgia, 47.4 percent would support Walker, while 41.1 percent support Warnock.

The poll also showed Chase Oliver, the libertarian candidate, with 11.1 percent of the Hispanic likely voters’ support, while another 0.3 percent were undecided.

Additionally, on the generic congressional ballot among Hispanic likely voters, 46.3 percent said they would vote for the Republican, while another 48.7 percent said they would vote for the Democrat. Five percent said they did not know.

A plurality (47.6 percent) also said that the United States is headed on the wrong track, while only six percent said the right track, 26 percent said they were “mixed,” and 20.3 percent said they did not know.

But, when asked about the gubernatorial race, the two candidates, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and far-left Stacey Abrams, were in a statistical tie. Of the same respondents, 48.1 percent supported Kemp, while 49.3 percent supported Abrams. Only 2.3 percent said they supported Shane Hazel, the libertarian candidate, while another 0.2 percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted from October 11 to 12, with 309 self-identified Hispanic likely voters in Georgia, a 5.6 percent margin of error over the sample size, and a 95 percent confidence level.

This polling aligns with national trends in multiple battleground states, showing Republicans have continued to expand their party’s gains with Hispanic voters, which accelerated under former President Donald Trump.

Since 2016, there have been “Republican uprisings” happening across the country, with everyday voters — especially Hispanic voters — who have turned to the Republican Party after becoming frustrated with one-party, Democrat rule in Washington, DC.

As the New York Times wrote, voters and candidates in South Texas claimed that “Democrats are destroying a Latino culture built around God, family, and patriotism” and noted that Republican candidates have been building on the party’s history of economic, religious, and cultural sentiment over the last decade.

As Breitbart News reported in May, Support from Hispanic voters has diminished over the years. Still, Republican figures such as Trump have made inroads with minority communities after showing support across the county.

In December, data showed that there had been a 42-point swing in favor of Republicans since the 2018 midterm elections — when Hispanic voters overwhelmingly supported the Democrats, and the party won a net 41 seats, taking control of the House.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.