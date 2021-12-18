Poll: Hispanic Voters Show 42-Point Shift Towards Republicans Since 2018

A recent poll found that Hispanic voters favor a generic Republican over a generic Democrat by two points, a 42-point swing since the 2018 midterm exit polls, where Hispanic voters overwhelmingly supported the Democrat.
The most recent poll conducted by RMG Research, Inc., showed Hispanic voters favor generic Republicans over the generic Democrats by two points. Forty-eight percent of the Hispanic voters would support a generic Republican on the ballot if the election were held today, compared to the 46 percent who support the generic Democrat. Four percent said they “would not vote,” while only two percent said they were “not sure.”
However, this is a 42-point swing from 2018.
The exit poll from the 2018 midterm election showed an estimated 69 percent of the Hispanic voters who voted for the Democrat in the congressional races nationwide, compared to the 29 percent who backed the Republican candidate, data compiled by Pew Research showed.
This means more Democrats had an advantage of more than two to one in 2018, when the party won a net 41 seats and took control of the House.
Scottrasmussen.com explained the decline in support for Democrats:
The decline in support for Democrats likely has many causes. In terms of legislation, the president’s Build Back Better plan is weighed down by a large number of extraordinarily unpopular provisions. Additionally, Democrats are seen as a bigger threat to democracy than Republicans. In their push for election reform, Democrats have sought legislation to outlaw three election reforms that are supported by more than 80 percent of voters.
Beyond specific legislation, there are many broader concerns. Most voters recognize that, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, there are far fewer Americans with a job these days. Politically, this is a very challenging issue for Democrats. Two-thirds of voters say economic issues are more important than cultural issues. Yet only 37% believe that Democratic politicians and activists are primarily interested in economic issues.
The same poll conducted by RMG Research also found that overall, Republicans led Democrats by six points on a generic ballot.
Forty-four percent of registered voters said they would support a generic Republican on the ballot if the election were held today, compared to the 38 percent who support the generic Democrat. Nine percent said they “would not vote,” while another ten percent said they were “not sure.”
The RMG Research, Inc was conducted from December 8-10. The survey asked 1,200 registered voters overall. However, a specific number of Hispanic voters were not given. There was no margin of error given.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.
