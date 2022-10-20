Pennsylvania’s Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate John Fetterman has tried to make hay of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s New Jersey home, but the Democrat’s wife lived in New Jersey when they first met.

Gisele Fetterman, who was an undocumented immigrant from Brazil until 2004, when she received a green card, was living in Newark, New Jersey, when she first made contact with then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, CNN reported. The New Jersey resident penned a letter that “found its way” to Fetterman in 2007.

“She wanted to find out more about the town, whose declining population numbered around 2,000 at the time, and learn more about efforts to revitalize the community,” wrote the outlet’s Elliot McLaughlin earlier this month. “After her would-be hubby wrote back, she paid her first of many visits to the town.”

CNN reports that they married in 2008 and that Gisele became a citizen that year, but Fetterman’s campaign page states that she was not a U.S. citizen until 2009, which was after they were married.

While Gisele has been public about her previous residence in New Jersey, her “Meet Gisele” on her husband’s campaign page fails to mention that she lived in the Garden State, a fact that is now making the rounds on Twitter.

Fun fact I just learned: Gisele Fetterman, John Fetterman's wife who blocked me on Twitter tonight, grew up in Newark, New Jersey and still has a Jersey area code on her phone as they attack Dr. Oz for once living in New Jersey. She's a 201 girl!

“Fun fact I just learned: Gisele Fetterman, John Fetterman’s wife who blocked me on Twitter tonight, grew up in Newark, New Jersey and still has a Jersey area code on her phone as they attack Dr. Oz for once living in New Jersey. She’s a 201 girl!” tweeted Greg Price of the conservative consulting group X Strategies.

“Wow. How dishonest is the @JohnFetterman campaign? He’s been attacking @DrOz for previously living in New Jersey, meanwhile he’s married to Jersey Shore @giselefetterman. Yikes!” tweeted X Strategies CEO Alex Brusewitz.

Wow. How dishonest is the @JohnFetterman campaign? He's been attacking @DrOz for previously living in New Jersey, meanwhile he's married to Jersey Shore @giselefetterman. Yikes!

Fetterman has repeatedly taken shots at Oz throughout his campaign for owning a home in New Jersey. In one such instance over the summer, Fetterman sought out Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, famous from the MTV Show Jersey Shore, on the website Cameo, where users can pay for a celebrity to videotape a message for another person. In the video Fetterman tweeted out, Polizzi wished the recipient “Mehmet” the “best of luck” because she “heard [he] moved from Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job.”

Gisele retweeted the post with a caption, “As a former Jersey Girl, I approve this message.”

As a former Jersey Girl, I approve this message ❤️

Oz told Philadelphia talk radio host Dom Giordano that Fetterman’s campaign “[took] advantage” of Polizzi, who did not know she was being used for a political stunt, Vanity Fair reported. Oz has resided in Bryn Athyn, PA, since the end of 2020, ABC News noted. He was also married and went to medical school in the Keystone State.