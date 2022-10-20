Joe Biden to the Rescue as John Fetterman Faces Health Questions in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden plans to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday to help Democrat Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

The president will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks on infrastructure before traveling to Philadelphia for a fundraising reception for Fetterman.

It is unclear whether Fetterman will make a public appearance with Biden in Pittsburgh, but he is expected to attend the fundraiser with the president behind closed doors. White House reporters typically get some access to the president’s opening remarks at fundraisers.

Fetterman continues facing growing questions about his health following his stroke in May just days before the Democratic primary.

His health problems came into focus last week after he demonstrated his inability to understand basic words and sentences in an interview with NBC.

Fetterman requires a closed-caption system in order to read, process, and understand spoken questions, a process he intends to use during the only debate he has scheduled with his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on October 25.

Fetterman is struggling in the polls as Republicans continue demanding more details on his health and attacking his leftist record.

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman continues to withhold his medical records after calls from local and national media to release them. https://t.co/vlOsP6AMhx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 25, 2022

A recent AARP poll showed Fetterman is only leading Oz by two points, a four point shift since June.

On the campaign trail, Fetterman has moments of incoherency as he speaks with voters.

It is unclear whether Biden will address Fetterman’s health issues directly, but the president will argue that his infrastructure bill has helped Pennsylvanians.

The president has his own speaking issues, as he typically stumbles over basic dates, and facts during speeches and White House events.

Biden’s aides repeatedly dismiss the president’s stumbles as the remaining effects of a childhood stutter that he worked to overcome.

Biden misattributed a quote from an English poet during his speech Friday to the CIA recognizing the agency’s 75th anniversary. https://t.co/KNwr5ozwKX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 9, 2022

But his “Where’s Jackie” moment in September, where he gave a public shoutout to a Congresswoman who died in August, made even the establishment media question the president’s mental competence.

Fetterman has held Biden at an arm’s length, only attending select events with the president.

But Biden continues to promote Fetterman as he travels across the state.

“If I have to be in a foxhole, I want John Fetterman in there with me. I’ll tell you what, I want John in there with me. I mean that sincerely,” he said during a Labor Day event in Pittsburgh in September.