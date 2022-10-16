WATCH: Democrat John Fetterman Again Rambles Incoherently

Democrat Pennsylvania U.S. candidate John Fetterman once again appeared to ramble on incoherently while giving a campaign speech this week.

Similar to a previous speech in which he mistook Washington, DC, for New Jersey, Fetterman could barely finish his sentence as he shifted from going to D.C. to a thought about pushing against something to a thought about work.

“Send me to Washington D.C. Take on, make sure I can push back against … work– to work!” he said.

The unfortunate moment comes after Fetterman’s disastrous interview with NBC Nightly News that demonstrated his mental handicaps in the wake of a stroke earlier this year.

The interview pushed so many buttons leftists began lashing out at reporter Dasha Burns for noting how Fetterman’s stroke impaired him in a variety of ways, from his comprehension to his basic speech, to the point of him needing a closed captioning system during their in-person interview.

“Fetterman’s campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them,” she told fellow reporter Lester Holt. “In small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Clips of the interview immediately began circulating all over social media and they did Fetterman little favors:

NBC: "We've asked for your medical records… you've declined. Why?" Fetterman: "Our doctor has already given a record saying I'm ready to serve." NBC: "That letter was six months ago. Don't voters deserve to know your status now?" Fetterman: I do speeches and give interviews pic.twitter.com/5yDNvaeYdN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2022

A recent Trafalgar Group poll showed Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has virtually tied with the Democrat who once enjoyed a commanding lead.

“The poll, released on Thursday, showed Fetterman at 47.2 percent and Oz at 44.8 percent, half a point within the margin of error,” reported Breitbart News. “The poll also showed Erik Gerhardt, a libertarian, with 3.4 percent of the vote, while another .5 percent said other and 4.1 percent are undecided.”

“As the election is less than a month away, the poll was taken from October 8 to 11, with 1,078 likely general election voters as the respondents. There was also a 2.9 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level,” it added.