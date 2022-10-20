WATCH: AOC Heckled at Her Own Town Hall; ‘AOC Has Got to Go!’

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received a taste of her own medicine on Wednesday night as she was heckled by protesters at a local town hall meeting with constituents in Queens, New York.

Unlike a town hall last week in the Bronx, where AOC was heckled by anti-war protesters in a sparsely-attended town hall, the town hall in Queens was full, and the issues were varied.

As FreedomNews.tv reported:

The protest group was there to speak up against AOC and protest against crime rates going up in NYC, against the LGBTQ+ community housing and Mandates, among other topics. The group started to chant “AOC has got to go” while playing bongo drums as AOC “danced” along to their chants. At one point the lights shut off and AOC was escorted out of the room. She returned once the lights were back on and could be heard saying “I’m not allowed to be in a room with the lights turned off”

Pro AOC supporters then clapped and thanked her for being at the event.

AOC, a veteran protester herself, has used such disruptive tactics in the past. In 2019, after taking office, she joined a group of left-wing legislators in a walk across the Capitol to confront then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). More recently, she was removed by police from a protest over abortion at the Supreme Court — and she appeared to pretend to have been handcuffed.

On Wednesday night, AOC tried to reason with the crowd, to dance to the bongo drums, and even to imitate a local Hispanic accent.

A man in the crowd urged others to “give her a chance to explain,” saying he wanted to ask why she supported “defund the police.”

During the months before the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats in the so-called “Resistance,” led by the well-funded “Indivisible” organization, planned disruptions of Republican town halls — often traveling to distant rural districts to disrupt constituent events.

Ocasio-Cortez will face Republican Tina Forte in the November election to represent the 14th congressional district of New York.

