North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Democrat Cheri Beasley once called Republicans’ efforts to stop the push for child sex change surgeries “deeply troubling,” Fox News reported on Wednesday.

“Trans people and especially people of color face a lot of barriers around access to health care, and I know Biden reversed Trump’s policies that rolled back protections for transgender people in health care,” Beasley said during a November 2021 Democrat Senate candidate forum arranged by LGBTQ+ Democrats of North Carolina.

“We know Republicans, of course here in North Carolina, continue to launch attacks against trans people, including limiting the ability of trans youth to have gender-affirming surgeries. There’s just something deeply troubling about that,” she continued.

“We know that the state health care plan does not provide for trans-affirming care,” she added. “This, frankly, is really a very dangerous time. Transgender adults are two times as likely than cisgender adults to have – be diagnosed by depressive disorders.”

The former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice also claimed that “transgender adults are significantly less likely to get their flu shots or go to doctor’s appointments” and claimed that half of transgender adults “report experiencing some kind of physical assault or sexual assault.”

“That’s deeply difficult and dangerous,” she said. “We really must call out violence and stigmas for transgender women, particularly Black transgender women, and we absolutely must say her name.”

Beasley additionally said the ACA, Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare should be expanded “for affirming protections for trans people, for transgender people.”

“We must eliminate disparate costs for mental health care,” she said, “because health care is, mental health care is health care for all of us.… You know of course the state employees are suing the state health plan for the coverage, the lack of coverage, for transition care and we must get that right.”

Beasley’s comments are right in line with the position of the Biden administration, which promotes transgender sex-reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments for children and calls the measures “crucial to overall health and well-being.”

Democrats often use the term “gender-affirming care” a far-left euphemism intended to make the mutilation of children sound like a compassionate course of action. The most heinous option involves transforming children’s bodies via irreversible surgeries with the goal of “aligning their outward physical traits with their gender identity,” documents from the Office of Population Affairs (OPA) read. The procedures listed include “top surgery — to create male typical chest shape or enhance breasts,” and “bottom surgery — surgery on the genitals or reproductive organs.”

The OPA also lists “facial feminizations,” and “other procedures.” The document does not include more grotesque aspects of these surgeries, such as where young girls’ breasts are cut off and fake penises built from the tissue of another body part.

Beasley will face off against Republican Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) on November 8 in the race to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) seat.