Survey: Marco Rubio Maintains Lead Against Democrat Val Demings

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is maintaining his lead against Democrat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in the Sunshine State’s Senate race, a recent FAU BEPI Florida poll found.

The survey showed the Republican senator with a six-point edge over the former police chief, leading her in the race 48 percent to 42 percent. However, 7.2 percent remain undecided, but most, 60 percent, expect Rubio to win the election.

Rubio also enjoys a positive approval rating, as 51 percent view him favorably compared to 41 percent who view him unfavorably. Demings’ favorable rating is also above water, as 43 percent view her favorably, compared to 37 percent who do not.

The full survey was taken October 12-16, 2022, among 719 likely Florida voters and has a +/- 3.65 percent margin of error. It coincides with a Spectrum News/Siena College survey released this month, showing Rubio leading Demings by seven percent, or 48 percent to the Democrat’s 41 percent.

The two candidates faced off on Tuesday in their first and only debate ahead of Election Day, where they sparred over election integrity, abortion, and China.

During the debate, Demings accused Rubio of supporting voter suppression, even likening basic election integrity measures to the era of Jim Crow.

“It’s never been easier to vote. In Florida, you can now vote by mail for any reason. You can vote, for example, ten days before the election. You can vote on Election Day. In Georgia, which they claim to be the place that was suppressing all the votes, you had record African American voter turnout,” Rubio responded, reminding the audience that “you have to ask for ID to get into her [Demings’] neighborhood, where she lives, and you have every right to have that, but you can’t ask for it when they vote?”

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average shows Rubio leading Demings by an average of 5.7 percent.