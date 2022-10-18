Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) talked about the importance of bringing manufacturing back from China during his debate with midterm Democrat challenger Val Demings at the debate on Tuesday night.

Saying that the 21st Century will be defined by the “relationship between the United States and China,” Rubio said the West became drunk off the notion China would “become like us” once rich and prosperous, only to wake up one day to a “world where they don’t want to become like us, they want to replace us.” His solution: bringing American jobs back and killing the woke propaganda in our nation’s military.

“The 21st Century will be defined by the relationship between the United States and China,” he said. “We wasted 20 years thinking that once China got rich and prosperous, they would become like us, and we woke up in to a world where they don’t want to become like us; they want to replace us.” He continued:

We allowed American manufacturing to leave this country and go to China. Today, they own the manufacturing capacity – 88 percent of pharmaceuticals come from there. So that’s why I’ve worked things like bringing the pharmaceutical industry back to the United States, particularly, Puerto Rico, and I have a bill that will do that.

Rubio then took a swipe at the woke insanity that has started to manifest in the U.S. military with instructional videos about transgender pronouns and the coddling of identity politics:

We have to begin to invest in our military, particularly, in the Pacific region, to defeat the weapon systems they’re innovating. We don’t need the Pentagon spending all of its time producing videos on the proper use of pronouns. We need them focused on how to blow up aircraft carriers made by China.

The audience erupted into thunderous applause to the point that the moderators had to tell them to quiet down.