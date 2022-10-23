Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the main super PAC aligned with the House Republicans, released a campaign ad slamming Maine Democrat Rep. Jared Golden for failing Maine lobstermen.

The ad features Maine lobstermen hammering Golden for taking money from an anti-lobster group, with one person saying it “was literally like a big kick in the nuts” when the congressman took the money.

The man in the ad noted that the lobstermen, during their recent lobster hauling, have started to say, “So why did Jared Golden take this money” from the anti-lobster group?

“Because he’s a politician, and that’s what politicians do,” said the woman in the ad.

.@golden4congress is being funded by a group that wants to end the entire lobstering industry in Maine. It’s time for #ME02 to cut bait on Jared Golden. Can't miss ad is up this AM⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a9qFJYj6OR — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) October 22, 2022

The man also noted that Golden is “funded by the very people that could put an end to our entire industry,” while the woman stated that “shutting the lobster industry down would be devastating for the people of Maine.”

In the last part of the ad, the man said that if Golden cared about the fishermen in Maine, he would “immediately give that money back” because “it was literally like a big kick in the nuts.”

Earlier this year, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Golden, who has long claimed to be a champion of his state’s lobster industry, won support from “environmentalist groups that advocate for policies that could cripple the livelihood of lobstermen.”

The Free Beacon noted that one of those environmental groups was the League of Conservation Voters, which advocates for fishing restrictions detrimental to the lobster industry, and has given at least $17,000 to Golden since 2018.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.