Thousands of country music fans attending the Country Thunder fest in Kissimmee, Florida, went wild for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who made a surprise appearance at the event over the weekend.

The Country Thunder event — which featured country music stars including Chris Young, Chase Rice, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, and Tracy Lawrence — took place over the weekend and featured a surprise appearance from the popular Republican governor. According to the DeSantis campaign, the governor fired up the crowd of 20,000+ fans, walking out after a performance from Tracy Lawrence. Chase Rice and Morgan Wallen performed after his appearance.

Videos show the crowd cheering as the governor took the stage:

Great to see so many great folks at @countrythunder in Kissimmee tonight! pic.twitter.com/21HjwLxVqy — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 23, 2022

One video shows the governor thanking first responders who assisted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which battered the southwestern portion of the state weeks ago.

“And we thank all of our first responders,” DeSantis said to cheers, “who help us every day but stood up and rescued thousands of people after Hurricane Ian.”

“And we have been working to help restore southwest Florida,” he continued:

Country Thunder Orlando. Ron Desantis showed up up and got this crowd of 35k fired up! So cool! pic.twitter.com/LSmhZ1a1Aj — Tony Brus (@tony_brus_Fla) October 23, 2022

Another video shows the crowd chanting “USA!” — an energy similar to that seen at Trump rallies:

Hanging out with my dudes @GovRonDeSantis and Morgan Wallen at Country Thunder. #FreeStateOfFlorida 🎶🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RBE8fHmMgk — Hal001 (@Hal00112) October 23, 2022

DeSantis, who is leading his Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by an average of ten percentage points, per RealClearPolitics, will face off against Crist Monday night at 7 o’clock in their first and only debate ahead of Election Day.