Hillary Clinton: We Must Crush ‘Right Wing Extremists’ Plot to Steal 2024 Presidential Election

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged her supporters to pay more attention to political races in state legislatures, warning the very future of the 2024 presidential election was at stake.

“Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election and they’re not making a secret of it,” Clinton warned, reading a scripted message into a camera.

Clinton’s message was posted by the group “Indivisible Guide” a leftist grassroots organization.

She warned the “right wing controlled Supreme Court” would ultimately grant state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections.

“If that happens the 2024 presidential election will not be decided not by the popular vote or even by the anachronistic electoral collage but by state legislatures,” she warned, adding that many of the state legislatures were under “Republican control.”

She urged supporters to donate to the “crush the coup” campaign, which would help defend democracy.

“This could not be more important or more urgent,” she said.

Watch Hillary Clinton Explain "You Can Have the Election Stolen from You" pic.twitter.com/weDUSafOs1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 8, 2022

Clinton has stated she will never run for president again, but continues to portray herself as a champion for democracy.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president that respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” she said in September in an interview with CBS.