The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is releasing a wave of ads nationwide exposing the Democrat agenda just two weeks ahead of Election Day, where Republicans hope to take control of both the House and Senate.

The ads focus on the consequences of reckless Democrat policies — from out-of-control spending to pro-criminal policies feeding the crimewave.

“Republicans are on offense all over the country because Democrats destroyed our economy, sent prices soaring, raised taxes, defunded police, and engaged in all sorts of corruption,” NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said in a statement.

The ads focus on over one dozen districts: CA-22, C0-08, CT-05, IA-03, IL-17, ME-02, MI-07, MN-02, NE-02, NH-01, NM-02, NY-19, NY-22, OH-13, PA-08, PA-17, RI-02, TX-28, TX-34, VA-02, VA-07, and WA-08.

One ad, for instance, focuses on Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, where Democrat Eric Sorensen is vying to be elected to Congress.

“Why is Nancy Pelosi spending millions on Eric Sorensen?” the ad asks, concluding it is “because he’s in lockstep with her costly liberal agenda.”