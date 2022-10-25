The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is releasing a wave of ads nationwide exposing the Democrat agenda just two weeks ahead of Election Day, where Republicans hope to take control of both the House and Senate.
The ads focus on the consequences of reckless Democrat policies — from out-of-control spending to pro-criminal policies feeding the crimewave.
“Republicans are on offense all over the country because Democrats destroyed our economy, sent prices soaring, raised taxes, defunded police, and engaged in all sorts of corruption,” NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said in a statement.
The ads focus on over one dozen districts: CA-22, C0-08, CT-05, IA-03, IL-17, ME-02, MI-07, MN-02, NE-02, NH-01, NM-02, NY-19, NY-22, OH-13, PA-08, PA-17, RI-02, TX-28, TX-34, VA-02, VA-07, and WA-08.
One ad, for instance, focuses on Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, where Democrat Eric Sorensen is vying to be elected to Congress.
“Why is Nancy Pelosi spending millions on Eric Sorensen?” the ad asks, concluding it is “because he’s in lockstep with her costly liberal agenda.”
“Sorensen supported her plan that drives up our home heating bills. He even backs Pelosi’s billion-dollar tax increase on families making less than 50,000 a year. With Eric Sorensen already in Pelosi’s pocket we’d all pay the price if he gets to Washington,” the ad warns.
Another ad focuses on Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District and features Democrat candidate Christopher Deluzio, showcasing his alignment with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other left-wing radicals who seek to defund police, abolish prisons, and make communities less safe.
“He donated money to radicals like Lee and AOC, even supported giving stimulus checks to pedophiles and murderers,” the narrator states.
“Deluzio’s ideas on crime aren’t just extreme. They’re dangerous, because Chris Deluzio is delusional and too out of touch for us,” it adds.
The election is two weeks away, and Republicans are anticipating a Red Wave.
