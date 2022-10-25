Tudor Dixon: Whitmer’s Abortion Position as Radical as North Korea and China

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) supports abortion policies that are embraced in places such as North Korea and China, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said during Tuesday night’s debate.

The two debated Michigan’s Proposal 3, which would essentially give Michiganders the “right” to an abortion, stating that “every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.”

Whitmer adamantly defended the radical proposal, calling it “absolutely necessary.” But Dixon explained just how radical Whitmer’s position is.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re not being honest about what Proposal 3 is,” Dixon said, reminding voters that Whitmer “has just been dishonest with you.”

“We know that Proposal 3 does remove parental consent. It also makes it so that you don’t have to be a doctor to perform an abortion. But it does align with her agenda,” she said, explaining that Whitmer has “voted against a ban on partial birth abortion.”

“And Proposal 3 allows abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason, including sex selection. There will be no legislating around Proposal 3 because it will be language in the constitution. So we can’t put those protections that we’ve had in place back in place that we’ve had in place for all of these years. So when Governor Whitmer tells you that this is going to be Roe, it’s not even close to Roe. It’s not codifying Roe in our Constitution, but it would be the most radical abortion law in the entire country,” she said, explaining that “the only place that has something similar are China and North Korea.”

“The governor has the most radical opinion of abortion,” Dixon continued. “She was asked twice in the last debate if she had any limits on abortion. She refused to answer because she has no limits on abortion.”

“So when she calls me extreme, the truth is that there’s no more extreme position than Governor Whitmer’s on abortion,” she added.

WATCH: