Poll: Michigan Voters Support Establishing State Right to Abortion

Michigan voters appear to support establishing a right to abortion in the state, a recent Emerson College survey found.

Abortion will be on the ballot in Michigan this year, as individuals will vote on Michigan’s Proposal 3, which would amend the state’s constitution to add that:

…every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.

In other words, it would make abortion an individual “right” in the state.

“An individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means,” the proposal states, adding:

Notwithstanding the above, the state may regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided that in no circumstance shall the state prohibit an abortion that, in the professional judgment of an attending health care professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.

According to the survey, 52 percent plan to vote “yes” on Proposal 3, compared to 38 percent who plan to vote against it. Ten percent remain unsure.

While the economy is the top issue of Michigan voters, abortion comes in a distant second. While Republican Tudor Dixon holds a lead among those who identify the economy as their top issue, those who choose abortion as the top issue overwhelmingly support Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who supports Proposal 3.

The survey was taken October 12-14, 2022, among 580 very likely general election voters and has a +/-4 percent margin of error.

Whitmer refused to openly support any restrictions on abortion during her debate against Dixon last week.

“When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it took away rights that we’ve had for 49 years. Rights that I’ve had my whole life have now been ripped away from women and girls in this country,” she said during the debate.

“Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses,” she added:

WATCH: @GretchenWhitmer explains what's at stake this election. "Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses…Our fundamental rights are at risk." #MIGovDebate pic.twitter.com/wUQdHMyIsF — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 13, 2022

Dixon has highlighted Whitmer’s extreme views.

“Gretchen supports abortion up until the moment of birth, an extreme policy found only in China and North Korea. Her radical position is dangerous for Michigan,” she warned:

Gretchen supports abortion up until the moment of birth, an extreme policy found only in China and North Korea. Her radical position is dangerous for Michigan. — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 13, 2022