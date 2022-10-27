Conservative Super PAC Expands Map: Targets Dick Blumenthal in Connecticut

A conservative super PAC that anticipated the “red wave” surge in Republican support this fall has added Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to its target list as the two-term incumbent faces a strong challenge from Trump-backed Republican challenger Leora Levy.

Blumenthal still holds a substantial lead in most polls, but a poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for the Connecticut Examiner in mid-October put Levy, a Jewish Cuban-American immigrant whose family fled the communist Castro regime, within just five points.

As Breitbart News has noted, the Frontiers of Freedom Action (FFA) super PAC launched its 2022 midterm advertising campaign with ads in upstate New York that urged voters to demand the media cover the alleged “corrupt bargain” between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the far-left of his party. Schumer, the ads alleged, agreed to pursue the left’s agenda; in return, firebrand radicals, like so-called “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), would not challenge him in a primary.

The fast-paced ad, which is running during nightly news broadcasts in Hartford, Connecticut, hits “extremist Richard Blumenthal” for familiar scandals, such as exaggerating his military service (he claimed he served “in Vietnam,” while he remained in the U.S.).

It also knocks Blumenthal for allegedly “cast[ing] the deciding vote” on Democrat spending bills that, the ad points out, caused skyrocketing inflation. It also ties Blumenthal to many of the Biden administration’s big failures, such as the Afghanistan pullout.

In a public statement, Frontiers of Freedom PAC President George Landrith said: “In Connecticut the polling has shown Blumenthal with weak support and his opponent Leora Levy pulled quite close in a recent Fabrizio poll and has momentum. She is an excellent candidate with very impressive educational and professional credentials but, most of all, she is an outspoken critic of Blumenthal’s leftist swing.

“Republicans must expand the map and go for a big win in the Senate—people in Connecticut and New York are disgusted with Blumenthal and Schumer as symbols of a Democratic Party taken over by left wing extremists.”

The super PAC has previously expanded its ad buys to the Arizona and New Hampshire races for Senate. In both of those cases, the appearance of its advertisements has coincided with a surge in support for the Republican challenger against Democrat incumbents.

