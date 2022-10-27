The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to travel to New Mexico to campaign with Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The president will travel to New Mexico on November 3, just days before Grisham’s election.

Democrats are increasingly nervous about their prospects in the state after recent polling shows her struggling against her Republican challenger, Mark Ronchetti.

A Trafalgar Group poll released this week showed Ronchetti with 46.6 percent of the vote and Grisham at 45.5 percent.

Democrats are increasingly facing tough races around the country, even in traditionally Democrat states.

Biden traveled Thursday to appear with New York Governor Kathy Hochul as recent polling shows her in a close race with her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The president also traveled to Portland earlier in October to campaign with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, as polls show Republican Christine Drazan taking a lead.

In September, Biden appeared in Michigan to campaign and hold hands with Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who is facing a tougher than expected challenge from her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.

The president remains hesitant to visit George as Democrats are also concerned about Stacey Abrams’ flagging campaign against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in what they hoped would be a rematch that would flip the seat.