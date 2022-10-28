Ron DeSantis Maintains Commanding Lead over Democrat Charlie Crist

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is maintaining a commanding lead over Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), a recent Data for Progress survey found.

The survey found most, 55 percent, reporting a favorable view of the Republican governor. Floridians appear to view Crist in a more negative light, as 53 view him unfavorably, compared to 39 percent who have a favorable view of the Biden ally.

When asked who they would vote for if the election were held tomorrow, Floridians surveyed chose DeSantis by double digits, or 54 percent to Crist’s 42 percent — a difference of 12 percent.

Notably, DeSantis took the edge with independent voters, 49 percent to Crist’s 42 percent. The governor also has a 10-point advantage over the Democrat among Latinos voters.

When asked what they are most concerned about, a plurality of Floridians, 48 percent, said “addressing economic conditions like inflation and the cost of food and gas.”

That could bode well for DeSantis, particularly, given his record of signing a historic $1.2 billion tax relief package — which includes a variety of tax holidays to ease the burden on Florida families — as well as his rejection of Democrat policies that many believe are fueling inflation.

The survey was taken October 19-23, 2022, among 1,251 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with a UNF Public Opinion Research Lab survey, which also found DeSantis leading Crist by double digits:

With the inclusion of these surveys, DeSantis’s RealClearPolitics average lead has expanded to 11.2 percent.

On Wednesday, DeSantis told a crowd of supporters in Walton County that the Florida Red Wave is building, as registered Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats in the state by over 300,000.

“When I got elected governor four years ago, there were almost 300,000 more registered Democrats in the state of Florida than Republicans. And we had actually never, prior to me becoming governor, had more registered Republicans than registered Democrats ever,” he said, adding that a Republican has never won an election when there were more registered Republicans than Democrats.

“Well, on November 8, that’ll change, because not only do we now have more registered Republicans and Democrats, we have 305,000 more Republicans,” he announced.