MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Fooled by NYT Anti-Gun Propaganda

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bought the propaganda from an October 26, 2022, New York Times anti-gun piece, tweeting unfounded criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as a result.

On October 26, 2022, the NYT ran an article titled, “Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public.”

The gist of the piece asserted Texas has become more dangerous because of permitless carry, i.e., constitutional carry. However, the text of the article contains information from various sources that actually counter that claim.

Although the NYT article states it has been a year since Texas adopted constitutional carry, it is written in a way that someone could read it and assume the shift to constitutional occurred recently.

Scarborough appears to have to made such an assumption, as he responded to the NYT article by criticizing Gov. Abbott for instituting constitutional carry after the May 24, 2022, Uvalde shooting:

On June 16, 2021, Breitbart News reported Gov. Abbott signed legislation making Texas the 21st constitutional carry state in the Union. Since that time, four of other states have adopted similar legislation, bringing the total number of constitutional carry states to 25.

The 25 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

