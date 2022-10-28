Republicans torched Iowa’s lone Democrat congressional lawmaker, Rep. Cindy Axne, for saying during a virtual fundraiser Wednesday night that President Joe Biden is the “most impactful president” in United States history while pointing out what his policies have done.

Axne’s comments during the fundraiser with Biden and several other vulnerable incumbent Democrats reportedly came after the president spoke.

Biden said, “Cindy, the country needs you, and I’m not exaggerating. You’re one of the best persons in the entire United States Congress. Thank you for all you’ve done.”

The congresswoman followed up by calling Biden “the most impactful president we’ve seen in this country’s history.”

She also credited him for “showing empathy and care for this country and getting shots in arms, putting our kids back in schools and keeping money in people’s pockets so we can get back to an economy that works for this country.”

Axne is locked in a tough reelection battle against Republican challenger Zach Nunn, a current Hawkeye state senator.

Republicans responded to Axne’s comments by pointing out the president’s radical policies as well as his failed policies, which she has supported by backing 100 percent of legislation he has supported during his time in office.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) super PAC, which has listed Axne as a top target, pointed to polling showing an overwhelming majority of Americans’ pay cannot keep up with skyrocketing inflation, retirement savings being wiped out, interest rates soaring, and an increase in debt.

“Cindy Axne and Joe Biden have created an economy that works for absolutely no one,” Congressional Leadership Fund press secretary Cally Perkins said. “Axne can claim Biden is ‘the most impactful president’ and lavish praise all she wants, but it only reminds voters of the avalanche of crises she’s helped create.”

The Republican Party of Iowa also pointed out that the event was only open to the White House press, which ultimately left Axne’s home state’s media out of the loop, but noted that the congresswoman “didn’t want Iowa reporters to participate in her event with a sitting president” because Biden’s disapproval sits at 61 percent in the state.

“Cindy Axne is vastly out of touch with Iowans with her views that Joe Biden is one of the best presidents in our country’s history,” Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann stated. “Having destroyed our economy, our energy independence, and our Southern Border, Joe Biden has been one of the most destructive presidents in our country’s history. It’s sad to see Axne continue to stand by Joe Biden after the destruction he has caused.”

Mike Berg, the National Republican Congressional Committee Deputy communications director, added, “If Cindy Axne is referring to the immense damage Joe Biden’s policies have done to our country, she is correct, he has been incredibly ‘impactful.’”

Other Republicans said:

Iowans can’t fill up their car’s tank or afford groceries but Cindy Axne is a BIG fan. Tone deaf and out-of-touch. https://t.co/2KUY7jn0G9 — Austin Harris (@AustinHarrisIA) October 27, 2022

Most impactful at hurting our wallets! https://t.co/Bo3xi6KrjK — Dallas County GOP 🇺🇸 🐘 (@dcgopia) October 27, 2022

Impactful, yes. Just not in the good kind of way https://t.co/fkXH7izG5s — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) October 27, 2022

The “most impactful,” you say? ✔️Record high inflation

✔️Record high gas prices

✔️Record illegal border crossings

✔️Record amount of fentanyl in US https://t.co/6XTYJDTV4F — Kelsi Daniell (@KelsiDaniell) October 27, 2022

All @RepCindyAxne will do is praise Joe Biden. No matter the destruction. https://t.co/AUShOxwu5S — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) October 27, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.