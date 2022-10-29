The donor platform of the Democratic Party, ActBlue, donated to a pro-LGBT organization that runs a highly sexual, private chat site for minors.

According to CenterLink’s 2020 Annual Report, ActBlue gave the organization $1,500 or more but less than $5,000.

CenterLink, which calls itself a member-based coalition to support the development of strong, sustainable, LGBTQ community centers, is involved in a number of activism projects and co-runs the QChat Space, an online, sexual chat marketed to those as young as 13 years old who identify as LGBT.

CenterLink’s website explains “CenterLink worked in partnership with Planned Parenthood Federation of America and PFLAG National to develop Q Chat Space: The Digital LGBTQ+ Center.”

It goes on to note “Q Chat Space is an online space providing real-time, chat based, facilitated support groups for LGBTQ+ teens (13-19). Conversations are facilitated by experienced staff who work at LGBT centers around the country.”

But CenterLink doesn’t admit that the chat site includes a “quick escape” button for minors to hide the page from parents, nor that conversation topics include transgenderism, astrology, sex change operations, and “drag culture.”

Participation in the chat does not require parental approval.

What is it that needs to be kept hidden? Here are some of the chat topics: – Sex change operations

– "Queering" Tarot cards

– Astrology

– Drag culture pic.twitter.com/PrZFmwq5jJ — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) July 18, 2022

Breitbart News previously documented the concerning conversations that QChat hosts. Conversation topics include “Pansexual Panromantic Visibility,” “Body liberation,” and “Understanding Your Sexuality While Being Trans and Non-Binary.” Another topic is titled “Explore: Types of Attraction.”

One academic article about Q Chat specifically lauded the organization’s model and its ability to be kept hidden from parents. The article read, “The platform’s chat-based nature likely helps youth avoid concerns about family members accidentally overhearing their conversations in the same way they might if they were talking to friends.”

First-time users are asked to provide their email address, birthday, zip code, and racial background. The survey also asks, “What is your sexual/romantic orientation?” In addition, the survey asks respondents to rate their level of agreement with statements such as “I feel positive about my sexual/romantic orientation.” The survey does not ask for parental consent.

Breitbart News revealed that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had promoted the QChat Space on their website. In response to the report, eight Republican Congressmen sent a letter to the CDC demanding answers.

I led a letter with my colleagues demanding answers from the CDC on why they are promoting Q Chat, an online chat designed to be hidden from parents, where children discuss topics like sex change operations, polyamory, and sexuality. Read our full letter: pic.twitter.com/7PNYbtlJPY — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) July 27, 2022

Breitbart News also revealed that the QChat Space had been promoted by the Arizona Department of Education, prompting a lawsuit against Kathy Hoffman, the Democrat Superintendent of Public Instruction. The Arizona GOP released multiple advertisements addressing the promotion of the site.

🚨ATTENTION PARENTS🚨@kathyhoffman_az continues to promote an online chat for kids that mixes vulnerable minors with adults. Facilitated in part by Planned Parenthood, it does not require parental approval to join and features discussions on sex and polyamorous relationships. pic.twitter.com/KsLD08fDp7 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 28, 2022

Another advertisement explains that innocent discussions about Pokemon, Marvel, or Star Wars are used to entice minors, who are then invited to have conversations about sex with adults, all without parental approval. It also calls the site “a sexual predator’s dream.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 Injunction Filed Against Arizona Education Head Kathy Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/cCc2yNs70A — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) September 8, 2022

The same annual report that lists ActBlue as a sponsor also boasts of QChat’s success. It notes that QChat “served” at least 1,365 different youths and that it hosted 508 chats.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com