Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake trolled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Friday and sent her a thank you letter for her $500,000 ad buy against Lake, jokingly calling “the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving.”

Cheney, who embarrassingly lost her primary to Harriet Hageman in August, has begun supporting Democrats running against Republicans who are strong allies of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney’s Great Task PAC announced on Friday it would spend more than $500,000 on broadcast and online ads against Arizona Republican candidates Lake and Mark Finchem, the GOP secretary of state nominee.

“You have a candidate for Governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, both of whom have said that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it,” Cheney said in the ad. “And if you care about the survival of our Republic, we cannot give people power who will not honor elections.”

However, in a letter to Cheney, whom she addresses as a “Defeated Member of Congress,” Lake noted that Cheney’s ad buy led to “skyrocketing” campaign donations and increased website traffic.

Lake said:

Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign. Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite. Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.

“In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead,” Lake added. “I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving.”

“While we appreciate your in-kind contribution, the $500,000 ad buy likely exceeds Arizona’s $5,300 individual contribution limit,” Lake noted.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake concluded. “I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

The letter ended with a postscript that read, “Make Arizona Great Again!”

According to Real Clear Politics’ average, Lake is ahead of Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs by 3.2 points.

