At Least 18 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 18 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported three fatal weekend shootings, beginning with a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times at 10:35 a.m. Saturday while standing “in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue.”

The 26-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

At 2:25 p.m. “near South Damen Avenue and West 17th Street” a man was shot and fatally wounded while “traveling in a vehicle.” A crash followed the shooting and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his neck while inside a home “in the 400 block of West 104th Street” around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News pointed out over 50 people were shot last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and 11 of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times noted 578 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 29, 2022.

