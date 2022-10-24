Over 50 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Over 50 people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 24 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and one of those shooting victims, a 16-year-old boy, succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of weekend shooting victims was at 52 by Monday morning and the total number of weekend shooting fatalities was at 11.

Two 20-year-olds were killed in high profile incident Sunday morning around 4 a.m., when a “caravan” took “over the Archer and Kedzie intersection” and drivers were drifting in the street. At some point someone started shooting and five people were shot. Two of the shooting victims, both 20-years-old, died from their gunshot wounds.

CNN observed a 15-year-old was also fatally wounded when shots rang out at the intersection the caravan had commandeered. CNN also noted that the three deceased individuals all had “a gang affiliation.”

Police do not know the source of the gunshots nor do they know why the shots were fired.

Thirty-six people were shot in Chicago during the weekend of October 14-16, 2022, and at least five of the shooting victims died.

The Sun-Times indicated that 564 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 23, 2022.

