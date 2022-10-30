Club for Growth Unleashes $5.5 Million to Boost Blake Masters

The Club for Growth unleashed $5.5 million to boost Arizona Senate Republican Blake Masters’ bid to oust Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The Club for Growth will spend $5.5 million largely on television ads this week and next week as America rapidly approaches the November 8 midterm elections.

The infusion of cash will aid Republicans’ bid to unseat Kelly after the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) super PAC, has not spent significant sums on Masters.

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, told Axios that the conservative activist group has focused on Kelly’s negatives.

“So we decided we could spend money telling people about Kelly, raising his negatives, connecting him with Biden, and that would help Blake and give him a chance to win,” McIntosh explained.

Breitbart News exclusively obtained the Club for Growth Action’s latest ad, “Fried,” which explains Kelly’s role in the historic levels of inflation that continue to especially harm Arizonans.

“This is your wallet with Mark Kelly in the Senate, fried by higher prices,” the narrator said in the Club for Growth Action ad, showing a wallet being fried in a pan. “Cooked up when Kelly followed Biden’s recipe of reckless spending, printing trillions we don’t have, causing prices in Arizona to boil higher than almost any other state.”

Outside money has worked to fill the gap as Masters has now reached a virtual tie with Kelly in the polls.

Saving Arizona, a super PAC financed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, aired a $3.7 million ad campaign.

Jessica Anderson, the president of the Sentinel Action Fund, Heritage Action’s super PAC, explained to Breitbart News in a press conference this week that Masters’ surge is due to his “vision for Arizona,” while Kelly has exemplified a lack of leadership.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) explained in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Senate Democrats will lose reelection because Republicans have “invested early” in highlighting Democrats’ “radical” records.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.