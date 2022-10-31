Republican J.D. Vance maintains his lead over Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan in the race to fill Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, according to the latest polling by Cygnal released on Monday.

Cygnal polling found that Vance leads Ryan by four percent, 48.2 percent of the 1,510 likely general election voters in Ohio to 43.7 percent, with 8.1 percent still undecided one week before the election.

While Vance leads in the overall race, Ryan leads among independents, 46 percent to 39 percent, with 15 percent undecided.

“Vance is likely to pick up Republicans when they go to vote, but the same could be said for Tim Ryan and Democrats,” according to Noah Rudnick, the data scientist who fielded the poll. “The group really up for grabs is Independents as about 20% of those who haven’t voted have not yet decided on their candidate.”

In the Buckeye State, the president’s favorability is severely underwater, with 61.4 percent viewing him unfavorably while only 36.3 percent had a favorable view of him. Only 2.3 percent had no opinion.

Additionally, the polling from Cygnal found that 25.6 percent of the likely general election voters think the country is headed in the right direction. In comparison, an overwhelming majority of 68.6 percent say the country is going in the wrong direction. Another 5.8 percent said they were unsure.

Furthermore, on the generic ballot, a Republican candidate led by roughly ten points with 51.7 percent of the vote, while only 41.7 percent said they would vote for the Democrats. Another 6.6 percent said they were unsure.

The polling was conducted from October 26 to 30, with 1,510 likely general election voters, and saw a 2.52 percent margin of error.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is critical to the Republicans’ chance to retake the majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With Ohio currently being represented by a Republican, it is crucial for the party to keep the seat.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Ohio Senate election, along with other races throughout the country, will take place on November 8.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.