David DePape, the man suspected of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi, told law enforcement he planned to hold the House Speaker hostage and break “her kneecaps” if she “lied” to him.

Federal authorities are charging DePape with assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. The federal charges against DePape come amid reports that he was in the country illegally after immigrating from Canada and overstaying his visa.

FBI special agent Stephanie Minor provided the most detailed account of the attack on Pelosi in her affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant.

DePape told San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and would let her go if she told him the “truth,” but if she “lied,” he intended to break “her kneecaps.”

DePape viewed Speaker Pelosi as the “leader of the pack” of Democrat party liars and explained that by breaking her kneecaps, “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” FBI agent Minor wrote.

DePape also told officers he planned to use Speaker Pelosi to lure other individuals to him.

DePape allegedly admitted to using a hammer to break into the Pelosi residence and told investigators he woke Pelosi up and said he was looking for Nancy, who was not in the home at the time.

After Pelosi told DePape his wife was not home, he asked how they could resolve the situation. DePape told investigators he wanted to tie Pelosi up so he could get rest, “as he was tired from having had to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence.”

SFPD officers found zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and discovered tape, rope, one hammer, two pairs of gloves, and a journal in DePape’s backpack.

At one point, Pelosi escaped to the bathroom to make a 911 call. It is unknown how, but DePape became aware of Pelosi’s phone call to the police yet still decided to stay at the residence.

DePape “explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” Minor wrote. Pelosi and DePape then went downstairs toward the front door.

According to Minor’s affidavit, Pelosi ran to the door and opened it when law enforcement arrived.

“The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it. Pelosi grabbed onto DEPAPE’s hammer, which was in DEPAPE’s hand,” Minor wrote. “At this point in the interview, DEPAPE repeated that DEPAPE did not plan to surrender and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi.”

Officers reportedly observed Pelosi and DePape struggling to control a hammer, with DePape using one hand to control the hammer and his other hand to hold onto Pelosi’s forearm. Officers ordered the two to drop the hammer, but then DePape pulled the hammer from Pelosi’s hand and hit him over the head with the hammer, which led Pelosi to fall to the ground and apparently lose consciousness.

“DEPAPE stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi,” Minor wrote. “DEPAPE explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead.’”

Law enforcement also searched a garage DePape reportedly lived in and seized, among other things, “two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves.”

In addition to federal charges, DePape faces several state charges, including attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, among other things.

