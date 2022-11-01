Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) team unveiled its final ad of the campaign season, one week prior to the midterm election.

The ad, “Keeping Florida Free,” features a montage of Floridians living their lives, going to work and school, and Gov. DeSantis and his wife, Casey, meeting with many of them. It transitions, showing supporters at DeSantis rallies, with the governor delivering his famous line, “Aren’t you glad to live in the free state of Florida?”

“We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward, because our mission is very simple. We are keeping the state of Florida free,” DeSantis said at the end of the ad.

WATCH:

Indeed, DeSantis has continued to tout the successes of the Sunshine State throughout the campaign cycle. The state’s economy, for example, is outpacing the nation, children have remained in school far longer than many blue states in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and the governor has continued to reject far-left calls to defund police, continually championing first responders with significant investments in law enforcement.

During a weekend Faith, Family, and Freedom Event, DeSantis explained that Floridians also have a stake in elections across the country, as the state will ultimately see more people voting with their feet by moving to the Sunshine State to escape blue jurisdictions.

“Because if you think about like Georgia, this governor’s race, you know, our governor is running against a candidate called Stacey Abrams,” DeSantis said. “But if Stacey Abrams were to win governor of Georgia, it would absolutely spark refugees into Florida from Georgia.”

“People would not want to deal with it. They would come in droves, they would move to Florida, and they’d be done with it,” DeSantis said. “And then just think about what I’d have to deal with: Raul Castro to my south, and Abrams to my north.”

“I’ve been able to see what works in Florida, but I’ve also been able to see what doesn’t work because we’ve been, basically, the place that people go for refuge to live in a free state when they’re being ground down by a lot of these woke imbeciles running so many parts of our country,” he added.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed DeSantis leading his challenger, Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), by an average of 12.3 percent.