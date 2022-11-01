An internal poll for Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn shows him leading Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne by two points in the Hawkeye State’s Third Congressional District race.

The polling from Moore Information Group showed that likely 2022 general election voters would elect Nunn in his attempt to oust Axne from her congressional seat.

Despite the Democrat’s incumbency and her party spending millions of dollars to smear Nunn, the Republican leads her by two points, 46 percent to 44 percent, with ten percent still undecided.

The polling memo indicates that Nunn also leads independent or “non-partisan,” 50 percent to 31 percent, while also receiving 16 percent of his support from Democrats.

Additionally, polling on the generic ballot confirms what experts at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and FiveThirtyEight are predicting. On the generic ballot, Republican lead 51 percent to 40 percent in the congressional district.

In fact, in the congressional district, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is only at 41 percent, while 55 percent disapprove of him, potentially being a bad sign for Axne, who votes with him 100 percent of the time.

“The bottom line is Axne’s non-stop media assault of negative attacks on Zach Nunn continues to fail. Nunn has maintained the lead, and the political environment continues to bode well for him on November 8,” the internal polling memo suggested.

The polling was conducted from October 24 to 25, with 400 likely 2022 general election voters in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. There was also a five percent margin of error and a confidence level of 95 percent.

“With just one week until Election Day, momentum continues to build behind solution-oriented leadership in combat veteran Zach Nunn,” Nunn campaign spokeswoman Lydia Hall stated. “That’s why we’re leading with independents and late deciders despite Axne’s 4-to-1 funding advantage that she’s largely used for negative attack ads.”

