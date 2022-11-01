Nevada Poll: Republicans Lead for Two Democrat-Controlled House Seats

Republicans in Nevada appear poised to flip at least two Democrat-controlled U.S. House seats next week while trailing closely behind in another.

With one week until election day, the new Emerson poll shows that Republican Mark Robertson holds a 10-point lead over Rep. Dina Titus (D) for Nevada’s 1st U.S. Congressional district, putting it on the path for a flip come November 8 – 51 percent to 41 percent.

In Nevada’s Democrat-controlled 3rd U.S. Congressional District, the poll also showed Republican April Becker leading incumbent Rep. Susie Lee by four points – 51 percent to 47 percent.

The Nevada 1 has been a heavy Democrat district going back to 1999 and swung for President Biden by 25 points during the 2020 election – 61 percent to 36 percent. Dina Titus has also occupied the seat since 2013.

The Nevada 3 has leaned Democrat since 2017 and voted for Joe Biden narrowly in 2020 – 49.1 percent to 48.9 percent.

In Nevada’s solid 2nd U.S. Congressional District, which has swung for Republicans since 1983, Rep. Mark Amodei (R) will likely coast to victory with a 25-point lead over Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause.

Though Rep. Steven Horsford (D) leads in the race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional district against Republican Sam Peters, he leads it narrowly by just three points – 48 percent to 45 percent– in a district that swung for Biden by four points in 2020 – 51 percent to 47 percent.