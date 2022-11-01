Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake holds a double-digit lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs, according to a poll.

The Phillips Academy poll published Tuesday shows that 53 percent of likely voters are backing Lake, giving her an 11-point advantage over Hobbs, who has 42 percent voter support. Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor, leads among voters not affiliated with the two major parties, 52 to 42 percent. Of Latino respondents, 56 percent back Lake, as opposed to just 42 percent who say they will vote for the Democrat.

The poll bears a striking similarity to another from last week that was conducted by Insider Advantage and sponsored by Fox 10 Phoenix. Of likely voter respondents in that poll, 54 percent backed Lake, while 43 percent supported Hobbs.

Lake has led in seven of the eight last polls posted by FiveThirtyEight. The lone poll that does not show her in the driver’s seat has her tied with Hobbs, who has faced scrutiny for her refusal to debate.

Arizona Republic columnist Phil Boas ripped Hobbs for not sharing the debate stage with Lake and suggested in a recent opinion article that Democrats selected the wrong candidate for governor:

Her refusal to engage in one feeds doubts both left and right that she has the mettle to compete. Hobbs seems to fear Kari Lake and her polished anchorwoman poise and delivery. Had the Democrats run the right candidate for governor, this wouldn’t be an issue.

With the November 8 election fast approaching, former President Barack Obama is making an 11th-hour trip to Arizona for a Get Out the Vote Rally on Wednesday with Hobbs and vulnerable Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who is locked in a dead heat with Republican Blake Masters. While Lake and Masters often attend joint campaign events together, this will be one of the rare occasions where Kelly appears with Hobbs on the trail.