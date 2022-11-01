Poll: Only 4 in 10 Democrats Want Biden to Run in 2024

Only four in ten Democrats want President Biden to run again in 2024, a recent survey from the Economist and YouGov found.

The survey simply asked respondents, “Do you want Joe Biden to run for president again in 2024?”

Overall, just 22 percent of Americans said they want Biden to run again in 2024, while most, 54 percent, do not. Another 24 percent remain unsure.

However, while one would assume Biden would see majority support from his Democrat base, that is not the case, as just 39 percent of Democrats desire to see Biden to run in the next presidential election. That figure is even lower among independents — 13 percent.

Perhaps what is worse for Biden, just 34 percent of those who voted for him in the 2020 election want him to run again.

The survey also found Biden’s favorably rating under water, as 43 percent view him favorably, compared to 50 percent who do not. His job approval is even worse. Most, 51 percent, disapprove of his job as president, compared to 42 percent who approve of it.

While a majority, overall, indicate they do not want former President Donald Trump to run again, per the poll, unlike Biden, Trump enjoys majority support from his base, as 54 percent of Republicans want him to run for president again in 2024. Further, a majority of those who voted for Trump in 2020 want him to run again as well.

The survey was taken October 22-25, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adults and comes roughly two weeks ahead of the highly anticipated midterm election, where Republicans hope to take control of the House and Senate, putting the brakes on the Biden administration’s reckless policies.

Americans have repeatedly identified the economy as a top issue moving into the midterm elections, but Biden has failed to offer any solid solutions. Rather, during a recent event focused on the economy, Biden simply stated that he is “optimistic,” adding, “ I appreciate the frustration of the American people.”