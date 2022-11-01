Transgender Activists Fight over ‘Normalize the Bulge’

Three types of transgender people are fighting over the transgender demand that female-appearing men who display their crotch bulges must be treated as normal women.

Dylan Mulvaney is a gay man who now says he is a transgender woman. He and like-minded radical activists are trying to redefine the civic understanding of women to include surgically intact men who adopt women’s clothes and styles saying, “We’re coming up on bikini season and you might see a bulge or two, so normalize the bulge!’

Mulvaney’s campaign was recently boosted when President Joe Biden recently met with him at the White House — despite Mulvaney’s demeaning dismissal of women’s female organs as a “Barbie Pocket” or a “Barbie Pouch.”

Mulvaney’s “normalize the bulge” claim is being opposed by many activists, including Caitlyn Jenner, a heterosexual and former Olympic athlete who is now living as a woman. Jenner, who reportedly dates women, tweeted his rejection on October 27:

There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats [you’re] trans with a penis.

. @MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone – one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity! https://t.co/YmQcuwWKhj — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2022

The claim that women can have “bulges” is also opposed by a former transgender woman, Chloe Cole.

She was a distraught teenage girl when she insisted that she was a boy and demanded her breasts be cut off of her body. She has reclaimed her female identity, and advocates for curbs on sex-change treatment.

Mulvaney “is trying to emulate the look and personality of a teenage girl, which is an experience he’ll never know because he’s biologically male,” Cole told Turning Point USA’s Frontlines. “He will never understand what it means to grow up as a woman. It’s very disturbing.”

Cole explained how she fell into the transgender trend even before she turned 13 and hit puberty:

I was seeing all these images on social media, like super curvy, super developed women… I was just being presented this image of what a woman or a girl was supposed to look like. And I just I started to wonder “Is there something wrong with me?” I thought I looked like a boy for the longest time.

The three-cornered fight spotlights different groups within the transgender debate, said Natasha Chart, a leading feminist voice against the transgender ideology. She told Breitbart News:

Usually, heterosexual men who want to call themselves women are [clinically termed] autogynephiles. They’re in love with the idea of themselves as [an attractive] woman. Then there are [some effeminate male] homosexuals — transsexual was the older term for them — and those … tend to have a lot of what we would consider feminine traits. I think this is what people usually assume the term “trans woman” — a gay man who’s very obviously non-conforming [to average male behavior] and has a hard time fitting in.

In other statements, Mulvaney echoes the “sissy” subculture of transgender men who claim to be women because they are sexually submissive. “It is extremely insulting for Mulvaney to be claiming to be a woman,” said Anna Slatz, a founder of Reduxx.

Chart continued:

And then there are the “dysphoric” girls. I’m sure it’s a lot of different things — but teenage girls have been uncomfortable being teenage girls for as long as we’ve been recording anything of their thoughts, as long as there’s been any modern sociological or psychiatric literature or just novels written … So, there’s a lot of different reasons why a girl might think that it was better to try to be a voice but it’s not going to have anything to do with being a straight man who has a fetish or being a gay man …

Biology decides who is male or female, not advocacy, Chart said:

Human sex determination — male or female — does not have anything to do with anything except your reproductive anatomy, whether your body is formed around producing sperm for producing eggs. That’s your sex. And whatever you do, or don’t do, or whatever you like, or don’t like, or whatever kind of personality you have, is totally irrelevant to what sex you are. It just doesn’t matter. It doesn’t enter into it …. Your sex-class [male or female] determination starts with the kinds of gonads that your body was aiming to produce … If you’re supposed to have ovaries, you’re a woman. If you’re supposed to have testes, your male. That’s it.

Mulvaney’s talk about “normalizing ‘women’ having bulges,” is misleading, Chart said. “People just can’t change [sex and] articles need to be honest with their readers about that and stop pretending that this stuff is real.”

In contrast, transgender activists demand the government declare that each person’s male-or-female sex will be determined by their inner and unverifiable male-or-female “gender identity.”

This identity-before-biology demand would allow men to freely violate the myriad civic and legal norms which allow women to preserve the single-sex institutions that help them manage their lives alongside men.

Those institutions include single-sex bathrooms and showers, teenage girls’ society, K-12 classes, sports and status competitions, as well as same-sex mentors, teachers, and security checks, as well as female-focused medical care, clubs, and political movements.

Cole is now a successful activist for curbs on transgender advocacy and medical procedures.

“My breasts were beautiful, now they’ve been incinerated for nothing. Thank you, modern medicine.” My public comment at the Florida Board of Medicine meeting in Orlando today. pic.twitter.com/NUuouffjqM — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) October 28, 2022

More non-political heterosexual women are speaking out against the transgender demand for changed laws to help men break into women’s society and institutions: