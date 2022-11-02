The Department of Defense’s reported plan to replace permanently-based fighter jets with rotational ones in the Indo-Pacific will “lead to a tangible reduction in American forward combat power” there and be perceived as “weakness” by Beijing, according to a letter sent by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The letter also warned the move signals a “continuing mismatch” between the Biden Administration’s talking points on the region and its actual commitments, and “undermines efforts to deter a potential attack on Taiwan” by Communist China’s military forces.

In a Tuesday press release, Wisconsin Congressman and former Marine Mike Gallagher and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida — both Republicans — addressed reported plans by the Department of Defense (DoD) to retire its entire F-15 fighter jet fleet in Okinawa, Japan, without leaving a permanent US military presence in its place.

The letter, also signed by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), warns that the move “undermines efforts to deter a potential attack on Taiwan by the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army and may be perceived by Beijing as a sign of weakness.”

According to public reports, the lawmakers stated, the US Air Force (USAF) “plans to retire two squadrons of F-15 Eagles that were permanently based in Okinawa,” leading to concerns “there will be no permanent presence” to replace the squadrons, and leaving only the “rotational” sending of F-22 fighters from Alaska.

Pointing to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) expanding “aggression” in the Indo-Pacific “and beyond” — especially considering Chinese dictator Xi Jinping’s recent pronouncement stating the authoritarian regime has “shown a fighting spirit” and how “complete reunification of our country must be realized,” the letter asserts it is clear that Xi “intends to take over Taiwan and establish the CCP as the hegemon in the Indo-Pacific, which would have catastrophic strategic, geopolitical, military, and economic consequences for U.S. interests.”

As a result, the lawmakers warned the DoD’s plan to replace permanently-based fighters with rotational ones “will lead to a tangible reduction in American forward combat power in the Indo-Pacific, lowering the bar for aggression and demonstrating a continuing mismatch between the Biden Administration’s talking points on the Indo-Pacific and America’s actual commitments in the region.”

They also referred to the decision as an “especially puzzling” one “in light of the 2022 National Defense Strategy, which explicitly prioritizes deterring aggression and makes clear that ‘[e]arly and continuous consideration, engagement, and where possible, collaboration with Allies and partners in planning is essential for advancing our shared interests.’”

Claiming the DoD’s plans would send the “wrong signal, not only to the CCP but also to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” the letter calls for a “Congressional briefing on DoD’s actions articulating specific steps to replace the deterrent value and combat capability of any assets removed from the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the administration’s plan to establish a force posture in the Indo-Pacific that would be resilient to a CCP attack and capable of deterring an invasion of Taiwan.”

The letter comes amid rising tensions between Communist China and Taiwan, with China having long claimed democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.

Last month, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping opened the Communist Party Congress with a two-hour speech in which he threatened violence towards Taiwan, insisting “all measures necessary” are on the table to annex the neighboring country.

Last week, he increased his dominance after being named to an unprecedented third term as head of the ruling Communist Party.