Trafalgar Poll: Colorado Senate Race in Virtual Tie

The Colorado Senate race is in a virtual tie between Sen. Michael Bennett and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea, according to Trafalgar Group’s latest poll.

The latest poll shows Bennet is below 50 percent, at 47.6 percent, while O’Dea is less than two points behind at 46.1 percent. The poll showed there were also 2.2 percent who would vote for Libertarian Brian Peotter, 1.1 percent put down “other,” and three percent are undecided.

The Trafalgar poll sampled the 1,084 likely general election voters from October 30 to November 1, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level. The poll’s respondents were 32.4 percent Democrats, 29.4 percent Republican, and 38.2 percent had no party or other affiliation.

O’Dea had significantly improved since the last poll from Trafalgar in September when he was down by six points.

In the September poll, Bennet was still under 50 percent, at 48.6 percent, while O’Dea garnered 42.6 percent. The poll also found that 3.6 percent would vote for Peotter, 0.2 percent said other, and five percent said they were undecided.

During the campaign season, Republicans have been hammering Bennet — a once failed presidential candidate who votes with President Joe Biden over 98 percent of the time — for having no significant legislative accomplishments or areas of expertise in the Senate. At the same time, O’Dea marked himself as a self-made entrepreneur whose successful construction company will manage the Colorado River Headwaters Connectivity Project.

While Colorado’s U.S. Senate race is not as critical for the Republican to win as Ohio and Pennsylvania, winning the Centennial State would help the GOP regain a majority in the upper chamber if the party is able to hold the 50 seats they already have.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Colorado Senate election, along with other races throughout the country, will take place on November 8.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.