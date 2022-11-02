A video emerging from Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) journey on the campaign trail earlier this year shows the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, in his own words, affirming that he would be open to forced masking in Florida, over two years after the initial emergence of the Chinese coronavirus.
Crist, who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial race, spoke to a group in Wilton Manors, Florida, earlier this year and was asked if he would be “open to mandating or regulating masks” as the leader of the state. Video of that exchange has now surfaced across social media, going viral less than a week before the election.
“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist said, telling the audience that he, personally, planned to wear a mask on the plane for an upcoming trip.
“Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant,” Crist said in the clip.
WATCH:
BREAKING: Charlie Crist says he’s open to a mask mandate in Floridapic.twitter.com/BUBwgfSrV1
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 1, 2022
This is far from the first time Crist has publicized his support of coronavirus mandates, standing as one of the Democrats who wrote a letter to DeSantis in July 2020, begging him to shut down the state of Florida. Yet, during the candidates’ first and only debate last week, Crist bizarrely attempted to describe DeSantis as a lockdown governor.
“You’re the one who’s the shutdown guy,” Crist said, calling for a leader who will supposedly “listen to science.”
DeSantis dismissed Crist’s argument, reminding the audience that he serves as a Biden ally who wanted to “force people to shelter in their own homes.”
“That would have destroyed the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding, “I kept this state open, and I kept this state free, and we now have the biggest budget surplus in the history of Florida.”
Notably, DeSantis never once implemented a statewide mask mandate in the Sunshine State.
Crist, however, is in good company, as some fellow Democrats across the country continue to push for masking as well. Vulnerable New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), for example, recently urged parents to mask up their toddlers to protect them from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), as she believes children are “more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask” anyway.
