A video emerging from Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) journey on the campaign trail earlier this year shows the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, in his own words, affirming that he would be open to forced masking in Florida, over two years after the initial emergence of the Chinese coronavirus.

Crist, who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial race, spoke to a group in Wilton Manors, Florida, earlier this year and was asked if he would be “open to mandating or regulating masks” as the leader of the state. Video of that exchange has now surfaced across social media, going viral less than a week before the election.

“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist said, telling the audience that he, personally, planned to wear a mask on the plane for an upcoming trip.

“Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant,” Crist said in the clip.

WATCH:

This is far from the first time Crist has publicized his support of coronavirus mandates, standing as one of the Democrats who wrote a letter to DeSantis in July 2020, begging him to shut down the state of Florida. Yet, during the candidates’ first and only debate last week, Crist bizarrely attempted to describe DeSantis as a lockdown governor.