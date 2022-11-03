Five Days Left: Joe Biden Moves to Shore Up Democrat Support in New Mexico and California

Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden will spend some of the last days of the midterm elections campaigning New Mexico and California, steering clear of states where Democrats are struggling against Republican opponents.

The president travels to New Mexico for a speech at an Albuquerque community college about student debt relief and a separate rally for Democrats.

In New Mexico, Democrat are worried about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham facing a tight race against her challenger Republican Mark Ronchetti.

Charlie Crist, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Florida, from left, US President Joe Biden, and Representative Val Demings, a democrat from Florida, during a DNC rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. President Biden is kicking off the final campaign stretch before Nov. 8 elections that will determine whether his party retains control of Congress with a visit to Florida, a state where it’s become increasingly difficult for Democrats to win. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

Later Thursday evening, the president plans to travel to California.

In California, Biden will speak at a political event for Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) as a recent poll shows him in a tight race with Republican challenger Brian Maryott in the 49th Congressional district.

Biden continues to avoid campaign trips in states where Democrats face tougher headwinds, such as Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

The president plans to spend the final days of the campaign in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama in support of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for Senate.

In a speech on Wednesday, Biden framed the midterm elections as the most important in the country’s history because “democracy itself” was on the ballot.

“We the people must decide whether the rule of law will prevail or whether we will allow the dark forces and thirst for power put ahead of the principles that have long guided us,” he said.

