His Fraudulency Joe Biden raged against election deniers on Wednesday. You know, how they are a threat to our democracy and all that. And yet, this comes after Biden told the country the 2022 midterm elections could “easily be illegitimate.”

During his Wednesday night speech, Joe Biden, who is a proven racist and has been credibly accused of sexual assault, said the following:

As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America. For governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, that will not commit to accepting the results of the election that they’re running in. This is a path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful, and it’s un-American. … I hope you’ll ask a simple question of each candidate you might vote for. Will that person accept the legitimate will of the American people and the people voting in his district or her district? Will that person accept the outcome of the election, win or lose? The answer to that question is vital. And, in my opinion, it should be decisive. And the answer to that question hangs in the future of the country we love so much, and the fate of the democracy that has made so much possible for us.

“It’s unprecedented.”

Oh, and let’s not forget Biden’s very own press secretary:

Let’s Go, Brandon, indeed.

And then there’s — Are you ready? I hope you’re ready. Stand back for a shocker… This right here, baby… Straight from the WhiteHousedotgov website:

MEDIA QUESTION: A moment ago, you were asked whether or not you believed that we would have free and fair elections in 2022 if some of these state legislatures reformed their voting protocols. You said that it depends. Do you — do you think that they would in any way be illegitimate? BIDEN: Oh, yeah, I think it easily could be — be illegitimate. … I mean, imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit. You have to recount it and we’re not going to count — we’re going to discard the following votes. I mean, sure, but — I’m not going to say it’s going to be legit. It’s — the increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these — these reforms passed.

In other words, Biden is saying that if his fascist and unconstitutional voting reform laws fail to pass, the 2022 midterm election is illegitimate.

Well.

Biden’s fascist and unconstitutional voting reform laws did not pass.

And.

Biden has not retracted this statement.

So.

Biden will not accept the results of next week’s election.

So.

Biden is an election denier.

Which means…

According to his own definition, Biden is a danger to democracy.

But we already knew that.

The election denial we see from Democrats and the corporate media after next week’s election will be breathtaking … and glorious.

