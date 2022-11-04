Charlie Crist Gushes over Biden: ‘He’s Ageless. He’s Timeless’

Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) took his adoration of President Joe Biden to a new level this week, publicly gushing over the 79-year-old president and describing him as both “ageless” and “timeless.”

“I mean, when I was talking to Joe Biden yesterday, President Joe Biden, excuse me, he said, you know, decency is on the ballot, and integrity is on this ballot. And he was absolutely right,” Crist began.

“I mean, we had a great event at a friend’s house on the ocean. We raised a million dollars with the president,” he said, describing Biden as “so inspiring at the rally” and proceeding to heap Biden with praise upon praise.

“I mean, he was just amazing. And, you know, he’s ageless. He’s timeless. I mean, his energy was inspiring to me,” the Democrat said, adding, “Thank God he won that election”:

WATCH:

NEW: @CharlieCrist brags about Biden raising $1 million for him. 💸💸💸 Crist says Biden is "so inspiring, he is just amazing. He's ageless. He's timeless. His energy was inspiring to me. I tell ya, we're so blessed… Thank God he won that election." pic.twitter.com/hHJiPKR19w — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 3, 2022

“We have six days to put Ron DeSantis out to pasture,” Crist said, seemingly being unable to craft his own line, as it was DeSantis who used the phrase during the first and only debate between the two candidates last week.

“Well, listen. I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear,” DeSantis said after Crist attempted to switch the subject by suggesting that DeSantis aims to run for president in 2024.

“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” he said:

"I know Charlie wants to talk about 2024 and Joe Biden, but let me be clear: The only worn-out old donkey I want to put out to pasture is @CharlieCrist." – @RonDeSantisFL ὁ pic.twitter.com/2LAqHqmxac — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 24, 2022

DeSantis has long described Crist as a Biden ally who would happily implement the Democrats’ failed policies in the free Sunshine State.

“Freedom is on the line this November — and our bold agenda for parental rights in education, safe communities, a vibrant economy, and a protected environment is vital to keeping the state of Florida free,” DeSantis stated after the primary portion of the race concluded.

“Our state is worth fighting for, and I am calling on all Floridians to put on the full armor of God as we will fight tooth and nail to protect Florida from the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist,” he added.

Biden stumped for the Democrat in Florida this week — yet another sign that Florida Democrats are worried about the magnitude of the expected red wave.