“Freedom is on the line this November,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Tuesday night, urging Floridians to “put on the full armor of God” to fight the “destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist.”

DeSantis on Tuesday night addressed a crowd of supporters in Hialeah, as he has largely focused on school board races across the state in the time leading up to the primary. DeSantis endorsed over two dozen candidates who champion his pro-parents, pro-students school agenda — something Crist adamantly stands against.

However, the results show that DeSantis’s message is resonating with voters across the state, as Florida saw multiple major school boards flip from liberal to conservative last night.

“Freedom is on the line this November — and our bold agenda for parental rights in education, safe communities, a vibrant economy, and a protected environment is vital to keeping the state of Florida free,” DeSantis stated.

“Our state is worth fighting for, and I am calling on all Floridians to put on the full armor of God as we will fight tooth and nail to protect Florida from the destructive agenda of Joe Biden and his number one ally in Florida, Charlie Crist,” he added:

"So put on the full armor of God and take a stand against the left's schemes." — Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) targets the media and the left ahead of general election against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) pic.twitter.com/N2ygE1163B — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022

Freedom is on the line this November — and our bold agenda for parental rights in education, safe communities, a vibrant economy, and a protected environment is vital to keeping the state of Florida free. pic.twitter.com/EwTCDjkl1W — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 24, 2022

His remark follows Crist’s decisive victory in the Sunshine State’s Democrat primary race — a victory the Democrat landed after deeming DeSantis “the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump.” And on Wednesday morning, Crist tied defeating “fascism” to defeating the popular conservative governor:

We’re going to go up against the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump: Ron DeSantis. Victory will only be possible if we show up in large numbers, can you retweet this to help me reach 160K followers before the election on Tuesday? — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 22, 2022

Let’s make history, Florida. Defeat fascism, defeat DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/o5AwUDtTjO — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 24, 2022

That is not the first time DeSantis has appealed to Ephesians 6 as the political race heats up.

“You gotta be ready for battle. So put on the full armor of God,” he said during the 2022 Sunshine Summit Victory dinner in July. “Take a stand against the left’s schemes. Stand firm with the belt of truth buckled around your waist. You will face fire from flaming arrows, but the shield of faith will protect you.”