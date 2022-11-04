Former President Donald Trump on Thursday cautioned an Iowa crowd against voting for Democrats in next week’s midterm election, arguing that they will “defund the police,” while Republicans will “defund the cartels.”

In one of his final rallies before Election Day, Trump highlighted his administration’s success at securing the Southern border and encouraged Iowans to vote Republican to return to those successful policies.

“We had the best years in 31 years on stopping drugs, stopping human trafficking and all other things,” Trump said. “But they went up 2,500 percent. And it’s now a $13 billion-a-year industry. Can you believe it? It’s like an industry.”

“The choice this election is very simple,” Trump added. “Democrats will defund the police. Republicans will defund the cartels, and we were doing that.”

Trump touted his immigration successes, which include, amongst other things, ending catch-and-release at the border and implementing the Remain in Mexico policy.

Trump said:

Under my leadership, we waged war on the cartels. We ended catch and release, we stopped asylum fraud, and we threw illegal alien gang members out of our country by the tens of thousands. And we got their countries to accept them. They wouldn’t take them under the previous administration. We got them to accept. I said, “How much do we pay those countries?” Three countries, you know, the countries. “Sir, it’s $750 million a year.” I said, tell them we’re not paying them anymore unless they take them back. And they say, “Sir, we’d love to take them back. Nobody’s ever asked us quite that way. Not quite that way.”

Trump also encouraged voters to turn out in massive numbers on Election Day and deliver a “giant red wave” for Republicans in Congress.

“There’s only one choice to end this madness. If you support the decline and fall of America, then vote for the radical left Democrats. It’s very simple,” Trump said. “And if you want to stop destruction, save our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday, you must vote Republican in a giant red wave, giant red wave.”

