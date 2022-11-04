‘God Made a Fighter’: Casey DeSantis Shares Powerful Ad Days Ahead of Election

Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis on Friday shared an ad showcasing her “fighter” of a husband, days ahead of his matchup against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL).

“I love you, Ron. On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom,” she said, sharing an ad which features the narrator beginning with, “And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made a fighter.”

The video contains a montage of images from DeSantis’s time in office as the narrator continues, emphasizing the theme of DeSantis being a “fighter”:

God said, I need somebody willing to get up before dawn kiss his family goodbye, travel thousands of miles for no other reason than to serve the people to save their jobs, their livelihoods, their liberty, their happiness. So God made a fighter. God said, I need someone to be strong advocate truth in the midst of hysteria. Someone who challenges conventional wisdom and isn’t afraid to defend what he knows to be right and just. So God made a fighter. God said, I need somebody who will take the arrows, stand firm in the wake of unrelenting attacks, look a mother in the eyes and tell her that her child will be in school. She can keep her job, go to church, eat dinner with friends and hold the hand of an aging parent taking their breath for the last time. So God made a fighter.

“God said, I need a family man, a man who would laugh and then sigh and then reply with smiling eyes when his daughter says she wants to spend her life doing what dad does,” the narrator concludes. “So God made a fighter.”

WATCH:

I love you, Ron. On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/5wcopo041U — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 4, 2022

The ad comes on the heels of the DeSantis campaign announcing that it, via volunteers and staff, knocked on 2 million doors across the Sunshine State this election cycle. All the while, Republicans statewide appear to be in good shape, as there will be over 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in Florida this election cycle.

“The bottom line is that people have responded to good leadership. They responded, and they appreciate being in Florida and they understand what it’s been like in some of these other states,” DeSantis said last month, warning supporters, “Do not take any of this for granted. Okay. Freedom is very fragile.”

During a speech at the at the Sunshine Summit over the summer, DeSantis pointed to scripture in his appeal to conservatives, encouraging attendees to “put on the full armor of God.”

“Take a stand against the left’s schemes,” he added. “Stand firm with the belt of truth buckled around your waist. You will face fire from flaming arrows, but the shield of faith will protect you.”