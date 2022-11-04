Joe Biden Boasts Only All-Electric Cars Will Be Manufactured in America by ‘3035’

President Joe Biden mistakenly boasted on Friday that American auto companies would be ready to make all of their vehicles electric by the year “3035.”

The president spoke about auto companies during a speech in San Diego about subsidizing American semiconductor chip manufacturing.

During his speech, Biden recalled a meeting he had at the White House with American auto company CEOs, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, whom he has met several times since taking office.

He mistakenly stumbled over the name, sounding as though he said “Amy Barrett” before correcting himself and saying “Chairman Barra.”

The president recalled that Barra called him up after the meeting and told him that General Motors would go “all-electric.”

He said that Barra “called me up and said they’re going to go all-electric by 3035. Every other company signed up to do the same thing.”

Biden was trying to refer to the pledge by General Motors to go all-electric by the year 2035, but was off by 1,000 years.

He boasted that he wanted to install 500,000 charging stations around the country to encourage more people to buy electric cars.

“Not a joke — 500,000,” he said. “Because people are going to say, ‘I’m not buying a vehicle that can only take me X number of miles.'”

Biden spoke at length about clean energy subsidies and shutting down coal-powered plants.

“We’re gonna be shutting these plants down all across America, and having wind and solar,” he bragged.