A spokesperson for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) told PolitiFact that Abrams’ gun control push stops short of leaving every Georgian “completely disarmed.”

On November 3, 2022, PolitiFact published its findings on claims that Abrams’ gun controls would take away every gun from Georgians.

They noted that Abrams supports “limiting access to guns for domestic violence perpetrators and stalkers, and enabling people and law enforcement officials to petition courts to temporarily restrict gun access for people who have mental health problems that threaten themselves or others.”

The PolitiFact story contains a link to an Axios article that notes Abrams also wants to “roll back…the permitless carry law Kemp signed this year, the 2017 ‘campus carry’ law, which allows concealed carry on college campuses, and a 2014 measure that allowed Georgians to carry weapons in places including churches, schools and bars. (Opponents dubbed it ‘guns everywhere.’)”

But PolitiFact notes that Abrams’ spokesperson Alex Floyd stressed that Abrams’ gun controls would not leave Georgians “completely disarmed.”

On September 7, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Abrams sponsored a bill, as a Georgia state representative, that would have required Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents to seize certain guns and ammunition from Georgians.

The year was 2016 and Abrams represented Georgia District 89 when she sponsored HB 731, legislation which would have prohibited:

…the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets; to provide for crimes involving the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets.

The text of HB 731 made clear the bill would “provide for criminal penalties; to designate certain weaponry and ammunition as contraband and to require seizure of such by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

