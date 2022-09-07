Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams sponsored a bill when she was a Georgia state representative that would have required Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents to seize certain guns and ammunition from Georgians.

Abrams represented Georgia District 89.

In 2016 she was one of the sponsors of HB 731, legislation which would have prohibited “the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets; to provide for crimes involving the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets.”

The bill’s text then noted that the specified “assault weapons,” magazines, and bullets would be classified as “contraband” to be confiscated by GBI agents.

The text said HB 731 would “provide for criminal penalties; to designate certain weaponry and ammunition as contraband and to require seizure of such by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

During Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 run for Georgia Governor the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) pointed to HB 731, describing it as a “measure that would ban assault weapons, large capacity magazine and armor-piercing bullets and allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to ‘seize and take possession of’ them.'”

The AJC article pointed out that when Abrams was asked about her gun control by late night host Seth Meyer, she did not mention that the bill she sponsored would have banned an entire category of guns and required the GBI to seize those banned firearms from Georgians.

