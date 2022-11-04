Survey: Marco Rubio Leads Democrat Val Demings Days Ahead of Election

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading Democrat challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) mere days ahead of election day, a Civiqs survey released this week found.

The survey showed Rubio leading Demings 52 percent to 45 percent — a difference of seven percent. Both candidates have favorability ratings under water— 48 percent view Rubio unfavorably compared to 46 who have a favorable view. For Demings, 51 percent view the Democrat unfavorably, compared to 40 percent who view her favorably:

Florida Governor:

DeSantis (R-inc) 54% (+9)

Crist (D) 45%

.

Florida Senate:

Rubio (R-Inc) 52% (+7)

Demings (D) 45% .@Civiqs, 772 LV, 10/29-11/2https://t.co/Ftgt0NSfoy — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 2, 2022

The poll was taken October 29 to November 2, 2022 among 772 likely Florida voters and has a +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

The survey comes mere days ahead of Election Day, as Demings attempts to unseat Rubio. Florida Democrats, in what some view as a final act of desperation, recruited President Biden this week to stump for both Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis’s challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL):

Joe Biden: "@CharlieCrist was a great governor and will be again, because of who he's gonna be replacing" (Biden has never lived in Florida) pic.twitter.com/vG8LJ2KzKu — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 2, 2022

One of the Florida rallies also featured Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis, who likened Rubio to those who oppressed Rosa Parks and others.

“So I say to Marco [Rubio], and all those other weak men, before you lie to us, remember Rosa sat on that bus,” she said. “Before you tell your tale, remember Mandela sat in that jail. Before you do anything, you remember Dr. King.”

“Before you cheat and steal, I dare you to Google Emmett Till,” she added:

This is the person that Biden, Charlie Crist, and Val Demings had speaking at their event tonight. pic.twitter.com/Whi9f5pqSm — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 2, 2022

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed Rubio leading Demings by 7.5 percent.