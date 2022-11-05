Democrat Campaign Chief Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) encouraged New York voters struggling to afford gas prices and groceries to eat Chef Boyardee to offset the record levels of inflation seen under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“According to @spmaloney, Hudson Valley residents who are struggling to put gas in their tank and food on their table should eat Chef Boyardee,” Maloney’s Republican challenger, Mike Lawle, tweeted along with a recent clip of the Democrat discussing inflation. “I have a better idea — let’s Fire Sean Maloney and reduce inflation so that New Yorkers can afford to live here and eat what they want.”

The clip came from an October interview with Halston Media Productions, where Maloney was asked what he has done and would do to solve the pain New Yorkers are feeling at gas stations and grocery stores.

“Yeah, well, I grew up in a family where, you know, if the gas price went up, the food budget went down,” Maloney said. “So by this time of the week, we’d be eating Chef Boyardee if that budget wasn’t gonna change. So that’s what families have to do.”

Later in the interview, Maloney touted the Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act and Biden’s efforts to release millions of barrels for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Although gas prices have declined slightly in recent weeks, they are nowhere near as low as when Biden took office in January 2021.

Maloney’s communications director Mia Ehrenberg accused Lawler of taking the clip “horribly out of context.”

However, Lawler told Fox News that Maloney’s views show “just how out of touch he is.”

Lawler told Fox News:

Sean Maloney’s solution to tackling inflation is: let them eat Chef Boyardee! It shows just how out of touch he is work [sic] the struggles of seniors, working families, and those in need of assistance. Voters understand the only way to fix it, is to fire the very politicians who have created this mess in the first place, which is why Sean Maloney will lose on Election Day!

Maloney’s race is listed as a “toss up,” according to the latest findings by the Cook Political Report.

An October poll found that Lawler leads the Democrat campaign chief by six points, at 52 to 46 percent.

Maloney’s seat is one of several vulnerable races where Democrats are preparing to accept defeat, according to recent reports.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.