Democrat Campaign Chief Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who is responsible for ensuring members of his own party are elected, is trailing Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler (NY) in the New York Congressional race, according to a GOP internal poll first reported by the New York Post.

The poll, which was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates on behalf of Lawler, showed the Republican winning by six percent in New York’s Seventeenth Congressional District.

The internal poll showed Maloney with only 46 percent while the Republican led with 52 percent in the district covering the lower Hudson Valley. The internal poll was taken from October 10 to 12 with 400 likely general election voters with a 4.9 percent margin of error.

“Voters in New York’s 17th Congressional District remain frustrated with the current state of the country, specifically regarding inflation, the economy, and crime,” pollster Jim McLaughlin told the Post. “Maloney and his extreme views on issues such as cashless bail, taxes, spending, inflation, and ethics are being exposed, and this is making Maloney very unpopular with voters.”

Lawler’s lead on his internal ballot jumped by two points since his poll that was conducted at the beginning of last month. That poll was conducted from September 6-8, with 400 likely voters and a margin of error of 4.5 percent. At the time, Lawler received 49 percent of the vote compared to Maloney’s 45 percent.

Lawler is in his first term in the state Assembly and was the former executive director of the state Republican Party. On the other hand, Maloney is running for his sixth term in Congress and is currently head of the DCCC, where he’s been charged with making difficult decisions in the midterm elections. Maloney also switched congressional districts to the Seventeenth Congressional District from a neighboring district, hoping it would be easier for him to win.

The internal poll also showed that 72 percent think the United States is headed on the wrong track, while 56 percent disapproved of President Biden’s job performance. Additionally, likely voters in the Seventeenth Congressional District favored Long Island Republican congressman Lee Zeldin for governor over Democrat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, 52 percent to 44 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.