Shoplifter, Security Guard Die in Grocery Store Shootout

A female shoplifter and a male security guard are both dead following a shootout at an Oxon Hill, Maryland, Giant grocery store on Friday morning.

The woman was allegedly “inside the grocery attempting to shoplift undisclosed items when the male security guard approached her,” ABC 7 noted. The woman allegedly pulled a gun from a bag and shot at the guard, who then shot at the woman.

NBC 4 reported that police arrived at the scene to find the security guard dead and the female shoplifter fatally wounded.

The Giant grocery store was closed following the shootout, according to MSN.

When asked about the incident, Felismina Andrade, Giant’s director of external communication and community relations, said, “This is an important matter and we’re going to let the police do the investigation. It’s not a call that you want to get.”

