Nine people were injured after multiple gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire outside a bar in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

ABC 6 reports the gunmen “fired about 40 shots” outside the bar in the city’s Kensingston area. Nine people “between the ages of 23 and 40” were injured.

FOX 29 notes two of the injured individuals are in critical condition.

Police believe the shooters may have been looking for a specific person to target.

Philadelphia police first deputy commissioner John Stanford said, “At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.